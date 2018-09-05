Sabre investors sell shares worth £116m

Private equity firm BC Partners exits the provider, while founder Angus Ball retains 1.8% of share capital.

Sabre Insurance Group investors BC Partners and founder Angus Ball have sold shares in the company worth £116.4m.

The vendors sold a total of 44,757,377 ordinary shares at a price of 260 pence per share. This represented around 17.9% of Sabre’s share capital.

Following the sale private equity firm BC Partners, Sabre’s former majority owners, will no longer have any shares in the insurer, while Ball will own 1.8% of the company’s share capital.

According to a statement on the London stock Exchange the allocations will be confirmed today (5 September), for settlement on 7 September.

In May 2017 the motor insurer was tipped to float on the Stock Exchange after rumours that BC Partners was selling the provider, which is also known for its Insur2Drive, Drive Smart and Go Girl brands.

BC Partners bought its majority stake in Sabre in September 2013.

In its most recent financial results for the first six months of 2018, Sabre reported increases in underwriting profit and profit after tax.

