Aviva denies being on “big crusade on broker commissions”

Aviva MD of UK intermediaries, Phil Bayles, says distribution costs need to improve in the sector but denies there is a commission problem following dispute with GRP.

Brokers and insurers should work together to reduce the costs of getting products to market, according to Aviva managing director of UK intermediaries Phil Bayles.

Aviva pulled its agency with Global Risk Partners (GRP) in May this year with reports citing a disagreement over commission demands.

Bayles would not be drawn to comment on the situation with GRP, but insisted that Aviva was “not on a big crusade to reduce broker commissions”.

“There are certain models which are run on the basis of achieving significantly hard commissions and that’s where the pressure points are,” he noted.

“We’re in a reasonable position on commissions. We’re not doing anything broadly, but what we won’t do is be pushed into a corner to significantly increase commissions.”

Disruption

Bayles highlighted that he did not believe there was a general commission problem in the market, but flagged that efficiency needed to improve to avoid the industry getting disrupted by new players.

He continued: “My long-term concern is that we have to provide better value for customers, because the customer doesn’t want to pay for inefficiency. They want value for money.

“Collectively we need to find better ways of getting pricing and servicing out into the market, otherwise people will disrupt us.”

Bayles explained that it was more expensive for an insurer to place business with brokers than to go direct and urged the industry to work together to find ways to lower distribution costs.

Fast Trade

In July Aviva launched home, motor and van insurance products on its Fast Trade e-trading quote and buy facility for brokers.

Fast Trade had previously only been available for commercial lines products and at the time Bayles promised that brokers would get access to better prices through the service.

He noted that the offering had been well received, adding: “We’ll be through £1m with it within the next couple of months.

“I’m pretty confident we’ll have double-digit millions of pounds through it within the next 12 to 18 months. We’ve already written over a thousand policies on it.”

Bayles explained that the intention was not to replace software houses for brokers but to provide them with the option to access a price that is “closer to the price consumers could get direct or through an aggregator”.

“Whether we’re using software houses or not – on low value commoditised products like personal lines and the bottom end of commercial lines, we’ve got to find a way of squeezing the cost of sales and distribution,” Bayles concluded.

