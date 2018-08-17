Quizzical questions: 17 August 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Need a hint? Try our clues:
Deal is GRP's third in the last month.
The body’s annual report showed it had fewer insurance members in 2017 as spending nudged up.
The business will act as Broker Network’s seventh “regional powerhouse”.
The high net worth broker has moved from Open GI.
The new MGA focuses on niche motor business, led by managing director Neil Smith.
