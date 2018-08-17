Brokers have "heads in the sand" around succession, says Aviva's Bayles

Research from Aviva shows only 13% of brokers have planned for their retirement.

Only 13% of brokers have a succession plan in place, according to research by Aviva.

Aviva managing director of UK intermediaries Phil Bayles said it was concerning that some brokers “have got their heads in the sand around succession”.

He noted that the survey also showed that 9% of brokers expected to leave the industry within the next 12 months.

“If you want a happy succession with a financial benefit for you but which also looks after the legacy that you’ve created you need to plan for it,” Bayles told Insurance Age.

“If you end up doing a rushed sale or a rushed process you’re more likely to make mistakes and end up with an outcome that doesn’t meet your objectives.”

Bayles urged brokers to take the time to consider the different options available, including selling the business, completing a management buyout or passing it to someone else within the business.

“We try to put experienced people in touch with people who have expressed interest of succession so they can get independent advice,” he added.

Underinsurance

Aviva’s research, which surveyed 250 brokers of varying sizes, also showed that 78% of brokers thought their most pressing concern was clients being left underinsured after they did not listen to the broker’s advice.

“They’re worried they’ll be on the hook if something goes wrong,” Bayles commented. “There’s always going to be businesses who want to cut corners and pay less.”

Meanwhile over a third of the brokers that were polled (34%) had seen an increase in cyber enquiries, with 16% stating that selling cyber insurance was the greatest opportunity over the next 12 months.

Bayles noted that brokers had become better at providing advice on cyber, adding: “If a broker isn’t advising on cyber cover I would question why not.

“Businesses expect it now and the perception of risk is much higher now. It’s an opportunity for brokers who understand and embrace it and therefore it’s a threat for those that don’t.”

Resilience

Furthermore, just over half of respondents (51%) said the current political climate, including the uncertainties around Brexit, has no impact on their business, while 20% believed it is having a positive effect.

However, 7% said they can’t see any opportunities coming their way and are worried about the next 12 months.

“Overall my big takeaway is that the broker market is resilient and evolving and it’s facing the challenges,” Bayles concluded.

“It’s not rampantly optimistic, but neither is it pessimistic – it’s resilient in the face of a few economic and environmental headwinds.”

