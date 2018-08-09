AIG hires Thomas Lillelund as CEO of its European business

Anthony Baldwin, current European CEO, takes the reins of AIG's new UK entity as the provider prepares for Brexit.

American International Group (AIG) has named Thomas Lillelund as chief executive officer of AIG Europe SA.

The move will see Anthony Baldwin, current CEO of AIG Europe, become chief executive of AIG’s UK entity.

This follows the news from April that the business is setting up two new entities, one in the UK and one in Luxembourg, in response to the UK’s exit from the EU.

Baldwin has been with AIG since 1995 when he joined the financial lines division as financial institutions manager for the UK and Ireland.

He has held a number of senior roles within the business and has been CEO in the UK, in addition to his European role, since January 2016.

Luxembourg

Meanwhile, Lillelund will be based in the Luxembourg business, which the provider said was set up to provide business continuity for AIG’s European operations.

He will be reporting to Chris Townsend, chief executive officer, International General Insurance.

Lillelund, who has previously worked as AIG’s regional vice president in Southeast Asia, was most recently CEO of Aspen Re. In his new role at AIG he will be responsible for Continental Europe and Ireland.

Townsend commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Thomas back to AIG as CEO of our European business.

“Thomas is a well-respected international insurance executive who is a strategic leader with experience growing and building teams.”

Transfer

AIG noted that it will transfer existing business to the new UK and European entities and merge its existing carrier, AIG Europe Limited, into the new European company.

The two new firms will begin writing business from 1 December 2018.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.