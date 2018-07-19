Former Axa claims handler jailed for fraud

Fraudster sentenced to a year in prison after stealing more than £10,000 from Aviva, RSA, Allianz, Direct Line and Axa.

A former Axa employee has been jailed for 12 months after stealing over £10,000 in total from insurers including Aviva, RSA, Allianz and Direct Line Group.

Jack Burton, 27, of Waterways Avenue, Trafford, Manchester, was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on 18 July for making nine fraudulent claims against several insurers.

He also pleaded guilty to abusing his position as an insurance claims handler at Axa, stealing £7,779.



Following an investigation by the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED), Burton was sentenced to 12 months in prison.



IFED stated it was alerted to Burton’s fraudulent activity in July 2017, when Aviva suspected fraudulent insurance claims had been made against a policy under his name and a company that was linked to him called Jabur Holding Ltd.



Investigation

In the following months, IFED officers made enquiries across the insurance industry about Burton, and found he had also filed fraudulent claims with Direct Line, RSA and Axa.

Between December 2016 and April 2017, Burton made seven claims for theft, loss or damage to various items, including a MacBook Pro, a Canon camera and an i-Pro camera.



Burton provided photographs for the allegedly stolen items, as well as invoices he had altered and according to IFED he was also abusive with insurer call centre staff to try and force the claims through.

It added that he adopted a Birmingham accent to disguise his identity, as he feared that he would be recognised by call centre staff who he had previously worked with.



Burton worked as an insurance claims call handler for Axa between 2015 and 2016, and IFED noted the insurer had expressed concerns about his conduct during that time and carried out a review.



It was then revealed Burton had used his position to manipulate genuine claims for his own personal gain.

He processed payments for ten genuine motor insurance claims, but added car hire services to these claims and would then divert the payment for these into his own bank account.



Arrest

Burton was arrested in November 2017 and admitted to fraudulent activity. He added that he had committed fraud because he was heavily in debt and could not cope financially.



However, analysis of his bank accounts revealed that Burton was using the money to pay for electrical goods and staying in expensive hotels.



As a result of Burton’s interview and a review of his bank accounts, two further fraudulent claims were identified, one against Allianz and one against RSA.



In February 2018, Burton was interviewed again about these newly discovered claims and similarly to his first interview, he fully admitted to the offences.

IFED detailed that three of the nine fraudulent claims were paid out to a total of £3,132.

Industry knowledge

City of London Police Detective Sergeant Matt Hussey, who led the IFED investigation, commented: “Burton had a good knowledge of the insurance industry and he used this knowledge, as well as his position, to steal money from his employer and other insurers.



“The insurers involved in this case provided valuable support during our investigation, and with their help Burton has been brought to justice for his deceitful and fraudulent actions.”



Tom Wilson, counter fraud manager at Axa Insurance, said: “Burton’s fraudulent activities were prolific, taking advantage of his employment at Axa as well as a number of other insurers.

“We are thankful to IFED and all the other insurers that worked together to ensure he was brought to justice. I am pleased Burton admitted to all of the offences and the case was able to progress quickly.”



Collaboration

Tom Gardiner, head of fraud, Aviva, added: “We are very pleased that Aviva detected Burton’s fraudulent activity in the first place, and went on to avoid all his claims and work closely with IFED and other insurers to end Burton’s fraud and abuse of his position of trust.

“This case shows that no one is out of reach, and insurers have very effective mechanisms for working together to stamp out and prosecute insurance fraud, and ensure there are consequences to fraudsters. Burton is now out of work and a lot worse off, not better off, as a result of his fraud.”



Mark Chiappino, counter fraud manager at Direct Line Group, said: “Mr Burton’s sentence should serve as a stark warning to those who seek to commit insurance fraud in the future.



“This is a great example of the insurance industry working together for the benefit of all honest customers, by sharing insight in order to catch and bring fraudsters to justice.

“Burton’s actions are not only illegal and dishonest but do a massive disservice to the excellent job the vast majority of the UK’s insurance claims call handlers do for their customers.”

