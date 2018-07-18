CII names Jonathan Clark as new president

Clark takes over the role from Inga Beale, as Nick Turner is elected deputy president.

Jonathan Clark has been elected president of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) for 2018/2019 at the professional body’s annual general meeting today (18 July).

He was deputy president of the CII in 2017 and takes over the post from Lloyd’s CEO Inga Beale.

In addition, NFU Mutual director Nick Turner has been named as deputy president.

Claims

The CII stated that Clark has been a claims professional throughout his insurance career and has worked with many of the world’s largest corporations on their claims programmes during the last 35 years.

He joined SCOR in 2013 as head of claims in London and is now global head of claims for Business Solutions.

Clark has also been a member of the executive teams of Crawford & Company and Cunningham Lindsey, and has previously worked at Ellis and Buckle and the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

According to the CII, Beale’s presidency theme of ‘New Talent’ focused on attracting a new generation of digitally savvy talent who would be able to meet the needs of a more diverse consumer group.

During her tenure, the CII launched its Aspire Apprenticeship Programmes offering employers across the insurance industry access to quality-assured apprenticeship training programmes.

United

Clark commented: “This is an interesting time for the profession and I am really looking forward to my year as president of the CII.

“My focus will be on promoting and developing a united profession during my tenure; united around standards, professionalism and diversity of membership, ensuring that we’re an inclusive profession which is well-positioned to serve our incredibly diverse customer base.”

He continued: “To this end, I will be championing a renewed focus on the CII’s efforts to promote the profession, to continue to attract young talent and to ensure clients’ and customers’ interests are always at the heart of the profession’s focus.”

Beale added: “It has been a great honour to serve the CII as its president. The past year has been an exciting time as we seek to develop the profession and progress by embracing new technologies in order to attract the very best talent into insurance.

“Launching the Aspire Apprenticeships Programmes was a particular highlight of my term. I would like to congratulate Jonathan Clark on his election and it gives me great pleasure to pass on the presidency to him.”

Dedication

Sian Fisher, chief executive officer of the CII, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Jonathan Clark as the new president of the CII.

“His extensive experience and achievements in the market will be a welcome addition and I very much look forward to working with him in the coming months.

“I would also like to thank Inga for all her hard work and dedication in her year as CII President.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.