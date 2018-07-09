Das unveils suite of new commercial products

Insurer also goes live with a new quote and buy web portal.

Das UK Group has launched a new suite of commercial products which will be available on its new quote and buy web portal, Das Connect.

The legal expenses insurer noted that the portal has gone live today (9 July).

The products will be immediately available on the portal as well as on Acturis, with SSP to follow in the coming weeks.

The provider said the policies have been tailored to the specific needs of businesses of different sizes, providing legal expenses insurance cover for issues such as employment disputes, property protection, personal injury, legal defence and tax protection.

They also include access to a range of legal services and helplines that can be used as often as required including legal advice, tax advice, and counselling.

Flexible

Das detailed that the new commercial products comprise a flexible product - Commercial Options Legal Expenses Insurance – and three packaged products - Commercial Property Owners Legal Expenses Insurance, Small Business Legal Expenses Insurance, and Trades & Professions Legal Expenses Insurance.

The flexible product is aimed at businesses with a turnover above £5m per annum and up to £50m.

Meanwhile the packaged products are for businesses with a turnover below £5m per annum and provide cover such as help with disputes relating to property lets for commercial property owners, and employee disputes and breach of contract for small businesses and trades and professions.

According to the insurer, the Das Connect portal will enable brokers to quote, buy, adjust and renew Das products online, and is a key part of the company’s e-trade programme.

It stated that this is the first time its product range is launched onto the SSP platform, while the new range is a further investment in the Acturis platform.

Das said it will also launch a new range of personal products onto the portal, as well as SSP and Acturis, later in the year.

Brokers

James Henderson, managing director Insurance UK & Ireland, DasUK Group, said: “We understand the needs of our customers and brokers and are excited to announce a new range of commercial products.

“Whether you’re a sole trader or a property investor there is now a packaged product that suits your business, while for those who need something a little different, our Commercial Options product gives larger companies the flexibility to choose the right cover for them.”

