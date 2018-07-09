Axa names Amanda Blanc's replacement

Claudio Gienal to take up the role as CEO UK and Ireland at the provider.

Axa has named Claudio Gienal as its new chief executive of Axa UK and Ireland.

Gienal takes over from previous CEO Amanda Blanc following her departure for Zurich in April this year.

At the time of her exit the industry said Blanc was a “big loss to Axa and unbelievable gain for Zurich”.

Bertrand Poupart-Lafarge, who has held the CEO post on an interim basis, will retain his role as Axa UK chief financial officer.

Strategy

Gienal takes up his new role on 1 September and joins from Axa Group where he most recently served as chief strategic development officer.

As part of the role, Gienal will be responsible for implementing Axa’s Ambition 2020 Strategy, as well as leading the executive team and having oversight of all the UK and Ireland business units.

Gienal started his career at Accenture before moving to McKinsey & Company in 2004.

Axa stated that he has also held a number of senior roles at Zurich, including chief operating officer for Zurich UK and CEO for Zurich Life Switzerland, after joining the insurer in 2008.

Gienal first joined Axa Group in July 2017.

Leader

Scott Wheway, chairman, Axa UK, commented: “Claudio is a leader who brings focus and collaboration, a strong and straight forward approach and an understanding of our UK business.

“I am confident he is the right person to take the UK and Ireland business forward, to deliver on our Ambition 2020 strategy, which remains unchanged, and to shape with the executive team our strategic focus up to 2025 and beyond.”

Gienal added: “I am delighted to take up the role of CEO of Axa UK and Ireland and I can’t wait to get started.

“The UK business has a strong track record on innovation and is working hard to embrace the future of an ever-changing insurance industry.”

He continued: “The business also has a real focus on diversity and inclusion among its staff and wants to foster greater trust with its customers, two issues which are close to my heart.

“I am looking forward to working closely with the team and am excited about being part of its ongoing success.”

