Markerstudy merges MGA offering to create MISL

The provider has combined Markerstudy Ltd, Zenith Insurance Management and Zenith Marque Insurance positioning itself as the “largest MGA in the UK”.

Markerstudy Group is to consolidate its service companies into one managing general agent.

The company will roll Markerstudy Ltd, Zenith Insurance Management and Zenith Marque together in to one MGA called Markerstudy Insurance Services Ltd (MISL).

According to the provider the development will not see any personnel changes.

It detailed that MISL will deliver underwriting, operational and claims services to its 1,000 plus broker partners and over 1.5m policyholders.

Tactical

Markerstudy Group CEO Kevin Spencer said: “Having recently celebrated our 17th anniversary, the timing of this development is prophetic. Throughout almost two decades we’ve focused on tactical expansion, and we are now positioned as the largest MGA in the UK.

“This is a pillar upon which we will build our future growth and I relish the opportunity to begin a new chapter in our history.”

The move follows the acquisition of Markerstudy by Qatar Re in January this year which included Markerstudy Insurance, Zenith Insurance, St Julians Insurance and Ultimate Insurance.

The deal saw Markerstudy turn from an insurer into an MGA.

At the time group underwriting director, Gary Humphreys, said it would be business as usual for broker partners and that there was an appetite for broker acquisitions.

