News analysis: Alpha collapse reignites unrated debate

As another unrated insurer fails the market debates if there is still a place for unrated providers

The bankruptcy of unrated Danish provider Alpha Insurance has sent ripples through the UK insurance market.

The writing was on the wall for Alpha, whose specialisms included motor fleet and particularly taxi, at the start of March this year when it stopped writing new business and renewals.

After a filing by its liquidators all existing cover was immediately terminated on 8 May, which prompted a crisis in the UK taxi market where many drivers were suddenly left uninsured.

Brokers stated that the situation had caused “massive upheaval” as they rushed to respond to affected customers.

Alpha is not the first unrated offshore insurer to fail (see box opposite). One broker, who did not want to be named, questioned why these companies are allowed to trade in the UK in the first place.

He called on the market regulators, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), to step in, pointing out that unrated insurers get business because they undercut rated markets on price.

Three big unrated failures 25 May 2016 William Dewsall, CEO of unrated Liechtenstein-based Gable Insurance, admitted the insurer could not comply with Solvency II . On 15 July it was reported the business had closed to new business. The insurer was ordered to stop trading by the Liechtenstein regulator on 7 September and it was confirmed Gable entered administration on 12 October. Then on 17 November Batliner Wanger Batliner was appointed as liquidator for the provider. On 22 November 2016 Gable was declared in default by the FSCS .

William Dewsall, of unrated Liechtenstein-based Gable Insurance, admitted the insurer could not comply with Solvency . On 15 July it was reported the business had closed to new business. The insurer was ordered to stop trading by the Liechtenstein regulator on 7 September and it was confirmed Gable entered administration on 12 October. Then on 17 November Batliner Wanger Batliner was appointed as liquidator for the provider. On 22 November 2016 Gable was declared in default by the . 22 July 2016 Gibraltar-based Enterprise Insurance Company was ordered to stop writing new business by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission ( GFSC ). The regulator declared Enterprise insolvent and in late September administrators were called in to its parent company, Enterprise Holdings. The liquidator report into Enterprise, published in October 2016, revealed a deficit of up to £96m and showed the business had been selling unauthorised business.

Gibraltar-based Enterprise Insurance Company was ordered to stop writing new business by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission ( ). The regulator declared Enterprise insolvent and in late September administrators were called in to its parent company, Enterprise Holdings. The liquidator report into Enterprise, published in October 2016, revealed a deficit of up to £96m and showed the business had been selling unauthorised business. 2 March 2018 Alpha Insurance, domiciled in Denmark, was ordered to develop a recovery plan by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority following an inspection. The troubles at CBL Insurance in New Zealand, one of Alpha’s largest reinsurers, led the Alpha board of directors to stop writing new business and renewals as of 3 March. On 8 May the insurer was declared bankrupt after a filing by its liquidators.

Cheap not cheerful

Gary Humphreys, group underwriting director at Markerstudy, can see the problem: “Unfortunately there’s a lot of capacity coming in around less quality business.

“They come in cheaply and write lots of policies and then they disappear. It’s not healthy for brokers and it’s not good for customers either, but when the market is built on price that’s the problem we get.”

The anonymous broker argued unsustainable rates in the motor market could be solved if all insurers operating within the UK had to abide by the same rules and legislations.

“The FCA says nothing when they [unrated insurers] are allowed to do business in this country, but when they go pop it’s the brokers’ fault,” he continued.

“Some risks cost us money. We have to use unrated insurers sometimes to deal with clients who otherwise won’t deal with us. If they were abiding by the same rules their rates would be higher and the problem would be solved.”

While UK-based insurers are regulated by the PRA, the passporting provisions in place within the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA) mean the watchdog can’t stop a business from trading in the UK as long as it is regulated in a country within the EEA. Any insurer placing business in the UK has to comply with Solvency II.

Alpha, which was based in Denmark and regulated by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, could therefore easily come into the UK market.

Offshore authorisation

According to Charles Manchester, CEO of Manchester Underwriting Management, the PRA currently has to authorise offshore insurers that wish to trade in the UK as long as they “can’t find anything stunningly wrong”.

“Some will argue that if insurers are authorised under Solvency II they should be fine, but Alpha has proved this isn’t the case because small companies like that are vulnerable,” he observed.

Manchester hoped that Brexit would provide an opportunity for the regulators to make a change (see box below).

Will Brexit solve the unrated problem? Brexit is an opportunity to stop unrated offshore insurers from trading in the UK, according to Charles Manchester, CEO of Manchester Underwriting Management. “Unless the decision is to continue passporting, which I doubt will happen, our own regulators can decide which insurers they wish to authorise,” Manchester explained. He added that the FCA and the PRA have already said that they will allow commercial insurers to continue passporting into the UK at least until the end

of December 2020. Manchester continued: “For the others, they’ll need to have FSCS protected liabilities of under £500m to continue to have a branch status in the UK. If their liabilities are over £500m they will need to have a UK subsidiary. If someone is not suitable this can be framed so that the PRA can say no.” In his view, following the collapse of Enterprise and the recent Alpha bankruptcy, both regulators “should be delighted to take this up” and retain the right to say no to companies wishing to trade in the UK.

The PRA and the FCA declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

Brokers who habitually use unrated markets despite knowing the risks come in for heavy criticism from some quarters. But could the problem really be solved if brokers simply refused to place business with unrated providers?

The same unnamed broker described it as a “you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t” situation, stating his business would lose customers and money if it declined to deal with the likes of Alpha. Many customers want the cheaper rates and will have no problem moving their business elsewhere.

“When we chose not to [use unrated insurers] our renewal book was disappearing. We had the same thing with Enterprise a few years ago – when we didn’t use them our book dwindled.”

He noted that while his firm only had a small number of policies with Alpha the insurer’s bankruptcy still resulted in a loss of money for the broker, because all of the staff had to “put their normal day job on hold”, including looking for new business, to deal with affected clients.

“Obviously the clients are our priority. It had the knock on effect that everything else stopped and the impact on the business from that is expensive,” the broker said.

No option

Be Wiser chairman Mark Bower-Dyke agreed that brokers can lose out on business and money if they choose not to deal with unrated capacity.

He also highlighted that placing business with unrated insurers was sometimes the only solution as certain clients were otherwise “uninsurable”. “If the only option for cover is with an unrated insurer what are brokers supposed to do?” he asked.

Speaking to brokers in the market the sentiment is clear – they all prefer to deal with insurers that have a rating and some

of them will refuse to accept quotes from those that don’t.

But, for the reasons mentioned above, many of them, despite distaste, will still work with unrated providers.

A-Plan CEO Carl Shuker admitted his business had “a handful” of policies with Alpha, which had been replaced immediately after the bankruptcy was filed. “None of our customers have been left without cover,” he observed.

“We much prefer working with A-rated and rated insurers,” Shuker confirmed. “We have a contingency plan in place for situations like these and we put that into action.”

Despite fatalism about having to use unrated providers some experts also believe it is only a matter of time before another insurer goes bust.

Biba Litmus test In December 2016, in response to the collapse of Gable and Enterprise, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) launched an online facility for its members to help with their due diligence when considering whether to use unrated

general insurers. The Biba Litmus Test Report was designed with the analytical support of Litmus Analysis and uses data from A.M. Best to present a range of key financial ratios for a number of unrated insurers that are often used by brokers. The report benchmarks the ratios of a company against a representative UK insurer cohort to illustrate – in terms relative to other relevant companies – its financial strength at the point in time of the available public financial data.

Reliability

Humphreys dismissed that the root of the problem could be boiled down to merely rated versus unrated capacity.

In his view Markerstudy, which used to be unrated but has been owned by A-rated Qatar Re since January 2018, is not treated any differently by brokers now than it was before the deal.

Humphreys noted: “Both [rated and unrated insurers] have failed in the past. It’s more about doing business with people that have a good track record and that you know are reliable. Some brokers learn a lesson if they’re too eager to write business cheaply with no track record.”

He urged brokers to take more responsibility for where they are placing business. But he accepted that brokers faced a dilemma, because there is “always someone who will use the cheap rate even if it’s not sustainable and they need to be able to compete”.

Responsibility

Bower-Dyke agreed that the issue was not solely around rating. “Alpha wrote a lot of business not because it was unrated but because it targeted growth in volume.”

However, he did not agree that brokers should have to take full responsibility. In his opinion, the collapse of three motor players; Alpha, Enterprise and Gable within such a short period of time was a “sign of the dysfunctionality of the market”.

“The major insurers write what they want to write and with Solvency II there is no profitability in personal lines,” he concluded. “Alpha was writing high risk stuff that no one else wanted. Without unrated insurers large bits of the UK population would go uninsured.”