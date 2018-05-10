Allianz brings together North England and Scotland

Insurer says move increases its presence for brokers in the regions and confirms it does not involve any branch closures.

Allianz Insurance has combined its teams in the North of England and Scotland, in what it said was a move to strengthen its service to regional brokers.

The provider detailed that the new regional team will include 170 commercial market facing employees across four offices in Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Glasgow.

The team will be led by Allianz’s current regional manager for the North, Chris Everett.

According to the insurer, Everett is experienced in distribution and customer relationship management and knows the regions well.

His appointment follows the departure of Allianz’s previous regional manager for Scotland, Alex Stuart, who retired from the business in December.

Presence

A spokesperson for Allianz confirmed to Insurance Age that the move did not involve any branch closures or redundancies.

The spokesperson said: “Brokers can expect an even stronger Allianz presence in the North and Scotland.

“Chris Everett intends to be very visible in the region and will be meeting as many local brokers as possible.”

Commenting on the combination of the teams, Allianz director of broker markets, Sarah Mallaby, said: “Our regional branch network ensures that our broker partners have access to local decision makers with an in-depth knowledge of the area, who are right by their side.

“This decision enables us to support our growth ambitions and further strengthen our relationships.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.