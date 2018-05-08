Allianz updates motor fleet products

New policies include cover for in-vehicle safety technology and misfuelling as well as enhanced limits.

Allianz Insurance has refreshed its motor fleet products to provide new covers, enhanced limits and access to additional risk management services.

The provider stated the products were revamped following market research and customer feedback.

It noted that the updated products will be available from 1 June to small fleets of between four and 14 vehicles as well as larger fleets of 15 or more vehicles.

According to Allianz, customers will also gain access to a wide range of services including risk management guidance, business and legal helplines and discounted services from preferred suppliers.

Cover

The insurer added that businesses will now have cover for in-vehicle safety technology such as dashcams and other new features include cover for misfuelling and child seats, as well as pay-on-use breakdown.

Enhancement limits include:

Third party property damage – caused by vehicles other than private cars £10m (previously £5m)

Replacement locks – unlimited cover if vehicle keys have been lost or stolen (previously £1,000)

Personal accident – £10,000 indemnity per incident (previously £5,000)

Allianz has also partnered with DriveTech, part of the AA, to give customers access to discounts on various risk management services, including online and on-road driver assessments and training.

Local

Jonathan Dye, head of motor insurance, commented: “Our motor fleet products are underwritten by award-winning technical experts and are traded through our nationwide branch network.

“This means we can deliver local market knowledge and build long-term relationships with our brokers.”

He added: “We’ve listened to our customers and believe the enhancements we’ve made to our products demonstrate the importance of this class of business to us and our commitment to delivering a market-leading broker and customer experience.”

