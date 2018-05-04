Quizzical questions: 4 May 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
The insurer reported rising GWP but falling profit for 2017.
The managing general agent is focused on HNW renovation for commercial and private clients.
The move followed the departure of Higos founder Ian Gosden.
Donald has been involved with Oxford United over the last ten years.
The broker is already present in 12 locations.
More on Insurer
POLL: RECRUITMENT
Most read
- Profile: Rob Worrell, CEO insurance broking at the Ardonagh Group
- No redundancy target amid Zurich's major underwriting restructure
- Ex-Sterling owner Nicholas Cooper launches HNW renovation MGA
- News analysis: Dual pricing in regulator’s sights despite delay
- GRP-owned Higos headhunts Zurich's Matthew Hartigan
- Former Zurich UKGI boss Conor Brennan moves to Irish broker
- Broker Network will collaborate not merge with Compass, confirms Andy Fairchild