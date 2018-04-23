Two thirds of UK manufacturers lack cyber insurance cover

AIG calls for greater awareness of the importance of cyber risk management after survey shows 48% of manufacturers have been victims of cyber-crime.

Nearly half of UK manufacturers have been victims of cyber-crime and a quarter of them suffered some financial loss or disruption to business as a result, according to a report by AIG and EEF.

Meanwhile 41% of businesses surveyed did not believe they have access to enough information to assess their true cyber risk.

In addition, 12% of manufacturers surveyed have no measures in place to mitigate against the threat of a cyber breach and are not buying protection, with two thirds of manufacturers lacking insurance cover.

Risk

Romaney O’Malley, head of UK regions and head of industrials at AIG Europe, said: “For many manufacturers, cyber risk is still not considered a principal risk on the risk register.

“Nevertheless, the cyber threat landscape has evolved over the last year, with attacks becoming more sophisticated and more broadly disruptive.”

She continued: “There is an increasing level of state-sponsored attacks between nation states, where companies infected by malware may just be collateral damage. The potential threat from cyber-crime is widespread.

“There is evidentially significant need for greater awareness and understanding of the importance of cyber risk management, not only to protect existing businesses, but to create more secure environments to grow and capitalise on the potential that digital technology advances bring to manufacturers.”

