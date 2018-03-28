Zurich buys Oak Underwriting from RSA

Zurich says deal will give it "significant scale" in the HNW market.

Zurich UK has bought Oak Underwriting from RSA Insurance for an undisclosed sum.

According to Zurich the agreement will enhance its existing high net worth proposition, with a spokesperson for the insurer stating it will become one of the top three biggest HNW providers in the UK.

The insurer further noted that the deal will give it a broader distribution platform and enhanced regional presence.

Leader

Following the acquisition, Paul Glasper, Zurich’s head of specialist retail, who reports to head of retail David White, will lead both businesses.

A spokesperson for RSA confirmed to Insurance Age that Oak managing director Mark Coffey would move to Zurich, along with around 80 more employees.

The takeover, which is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, will see Zurich retain Oak’s existing office in Chipping Norton.

The provider detailed that over the medium-term Oak will become part of the Zurich Private Clients business.

Oak Underwriting was bought by RSA in April 2011.

The deal comes less than three years after Zurich considered buying the whole of RSA, before ultimately abandoning its takeover bid.



Scale

White commented: “Today’s announcement accelerates the growth of our high net worth business, giving us significant scale in the market and transforming us into one of the largest providers.



“This deal broadens our distribution capabilities and enhances our regional footprint.

“We are confident the combined strengths of our businesses will create a market leading high net-worth proposition, focussing on high levels of service and depth of broker relationships.”



Coffey added: “Zurich has an ambition to become the leading high net-worth player in the UK market so I am pleased we are joining their organisation to achieve this.

“We have some great people and fantastic capability so combining the best of Oak and the best of Zurich Private Clients will create something which is really exciting.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.