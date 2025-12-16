Aviva partners with Percayso on data enrichment

Aviva has partnered with Percayso Inform to enhance its data enrichment capabilities, in a multi-year deal.

The partnership will see Aviva use Percayso’s vehicle data enrichment solutions in its pricing, underwriting and claims operations.

The package will offer real time capability and flexibility to support different use cases with Aviva across both personal and commercial lines.

It is testament to the quality of our data that Aviva is partnering with Percayso. We’re dedicated to providing the insights insurance providers need to underwrite policies competitively and more accurately and help settle