Ageas and Saga partnership goes live with motor, home to follow

Ageas UK and Saga have launched their 20 year Affinity Partnership, opening with motor new business with home to follow in the first quarter of 2026.

The pair signed on the dotted line for the proposition for over-50s customers in December 2024.

Ageas paid Saga £80m upfront for the affinity partnership with its broking business, two payments of up to £30m are due in 2026 and 2032 depending on performance.

The launch of our insurance partnership with Ageas marks a major milestone in the execution of our strategy, simplifying and de‑risking our insurance operations.Mike Hazell, CEO of Saga

Under the agreement, Saga will lead marketing and