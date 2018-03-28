Steve Treloar hails LV's "strong results" for 2017

GI CEO outlines plans to grow in the broker channel and says partnership with Allianz is "progressing well" as he comments on the future Ogden rate and LV redundancies.

Steve Treloar, chief executive of LV GI, has hailed the provider’s “strong set of results” for 2017 after it reported what it described as a “record” combined operating ratio (COR) of 91.8%.

Treloar explained that the improved COR, which can be compared to 94.1% in 2016, was driven by a fall in the provider’s loss ratio.

Brokers

He further pointed to a “significant improvement” in operating profit for LV’s broking business to £30m in 2017, adding that this could be compared to the £26m profit it posted in 2016. This figure excludes its reported 2016 Ogden hit which took it to a loss of £45m.

“We took all of the hit for Ogden last year so that has had no impact on our numbers this year,” Treloar told Insurance Age.

He continued: “This shows that we responded well to what was a significant jolt in the marketplace and you can see that in our results.”

The CEO further highlighted that LV was looking to continue to grow in the broker distribution channel in 2018.

He detailed: “We have our regional brokers that we call the LV Heartland brokers and we will continue our strategy to grow the share of business that we write with them.

“We also have partners that bring unique data attributes to us allowing us to price better and we will continue to focus on that.”

Home

According to Treloar, LV has grown in all of its business lines except for home, which fell by 11% in 2017.

This follows its decision last year to stop writing broker-sourced home insurance business.

“We came out of some home broker schemes that were unprofitable for us,” Treloar added. “But we continue to perform well in all of the areas that we want to perform well in.”

Ogden

On the topic of the Ogden rate Treloar welcomed the news that the Civil Liability Bill, which includes changes to the way the discount rate is set, had been introduced to Parliament.

“I’ve said before that the government needed to act and we’re pleased that they have brought forward the reforms,” Treloar observed.

He continued: “I don’t want to speculate where the rate might end up – this is more about the definition of low risk versus very low risk returns.

“Our best guess at the moment would be that it ends up around 0.5-1%, but this remains highly uncertain until the legislation has passed through Parliament.”

He explained that he thought the proposals in the bill “strike a sensible balance”, noting that it’s “the premiums of the many that pay for the claims of the few”.

Allianz

The financial results for 2017 are the final figures which will be reported from LV prior to its partnership with Allianz.

The deal, which aims to create a £1.7bn personal lines insurer, was announced in August last year and went through at the end of 2017.

Treloar stated that the combination of the two businesses was “progressing well”, adding: “We have gone through the initial process of understanding each other’s businesses and what needs to be transferred between them and we’re now in the process of making that happen.”

However, the CEO declined to give any more details on what would be changing for the business.

Redundancies

In January it was reported that up to 260 people who work in the commercial broker and commercial claims areas at LV were at risk of redundancy following the takeover by Allianz.

“We anticipate that the majority of these people will be staying in the business for the next couple of years,” Treloar explained.

Adding: “We are looking at how we can repurpose or retrain as many as possible to ensure we have a minimal level of redundancies.”

He further noted that the provider had no plans to make any more people redundant in the near future.

