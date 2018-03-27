FOS reveals top five most complained about insurers

Total number of new general insurance complaints fell by 16% in second half of 2017.

The top five most complained about insurers in the UK in the second half of 2017 were Direct Line Group, under the name UK Insurance, followed by Aviva, RSA, Ageas and Axa, according to figures published by the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).

The FOS revealed that Direct Line received 1,387 new general insurance complaints (which excludes payment protection insurance) in the period.

Meanwhile Aviva had 916 new complaints, RSA received 602, Ageas 597 and Axa 556. The figures do not take into account the size of the businesses or the total number of policies handled.

Decrease

The FOS calculated that the number of new general insurance complaints had decreased by 16% to 17,608 in the second half of 2017, compared to 21,000 in the first half of the year.

It added that all companies in the top five saw complaints decrease, with Direct Line receiving 4% fewer new complaints than in the first half of 2017.

In total across all industries the FOS received 165,406 new complaints in H2 2017, which it said was a 3% decrease compared to the first half of 2017 (170,083 complaints).

PPI

PPI however bucked the trend. The organisation received 92,231 complaints about PPI, an increase of 3% compared to H1 2017.

The FOS has previously highlighted that complaints about PPI have risen since the launch of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) awareness campaign in August.

The FCA’s two-year campaign, which is fronted by Arnold Schwarzenegger, aims to encourage customers to decide whether to act about PPI before the deadline for complaints kicks in on 29 August 2019.

The campaign followed an FCA consultation on PPI and according to a Freedom of Information request conducted by Insurance Age this cost the regulator £473,293.

