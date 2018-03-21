Hayley Robinson takes on CUO role at Zurich UK

Robinson previously worked as MD for Global Risk Solutions at RSA.

Zurich has appointed Hayley Robinson as chief underwriting officer in the UK to lead its underwriting strategy across all lines of business.

Robinson joined the insurer from RSA, where she spent 30 years, most recently in the role of managing director, Global Risk Solutions, UK & International.

Prior to this she was director, Global Specialty Lines, UK and Western Europe following a stint at Aviva as UK chief underwriting officer for Personal Lines.



Robinson commented: “The underwriting arena is more vibrant than ever as we work at pace to anticipate and respond to customer needs and market shifts.

“Emerging technology and an increasingly complex risk landscape present us with exciting challenges as well as fantastic opportunities to help our customers understand and manage these risks.”



She continued: “I am looking forward to working with the hugely talented underwriting team here and with a clear strategy in place we will continue to build on our success, through innovation and offering the best quality products and services to our customers and brokers.”



Tulsi Naidu, Zurich UK chief executive, added: “At such an exciting time for both our industry and Zurich in the UK, I’m delighted to have Hayley joining us.

“She brings an impressive track record and a wealth of experience that means she is exactly the right person to lead our Underwriting team as we continue to grow our business and serve both our customers and brokers.”

