Travelers’ Mark Crane urges brokers to take action ahead of GDPR

Mark Crane, technology practice lead at Travelers Europe, has warned brokers of the dangers of not taking the incoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) seriously.

Crane told Insurance Age that failing to comply with the new rules, which come into force in May 2018, can expose brokers to “significant risks, from reputational damage to a fine of up to €20m (£17.9m)”.

“Not following the new rules can put their brokerages and the personal data they collect in jeopardy,” he added.

Preparation

Crane stated that Travelers had outlined four actions brokers should take to prepare:

Engage with their own legal adviser;

Map systems to understand how they interact with each other and where personal data is stored and protected;

Understand personal data flows;

Know their data security measures and make sure everything is up to date.

He explained that as part of the regulation organisations are required to appoint a data protection officer, who is responsible for overseeing data protection strategy implementation.

Acquisitions

Crane flagged that the new rules could also have an impact on mergers and acquisitions in the insurance sector.

“The buying company needs to make sure the firm they are buying is compliant,” he noted. “Mapping systems across numerous companies could be a big problem for businesses in the broker landscape.”

According to Crane the key message for brokers is that they need to understand the systems they have in place.

“Looking at the insurance industry it’s littered with legacy systems that don’t talk to each other,” he added.

“It’s not only about understanding what data you hold, but it’s understanding where it is and how it is stored that is critical.”

Impact

In February this year a survey conducted by Ecclesiastical revealed that 77% of brokers believe that GDPR will have a negative impact on their business.

However Crane would not comment on whether GDPR would have a positive or negative impact on the insurance industry.

He concluded: “It’s here and the purpose is to protect data subjects’ data. That has to be a good thing because it happens to all of us.”

