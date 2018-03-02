Quizzical questions: 2 March 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
The new policy will launch in March via Brolly's smartphone app.
She was previously chief underwriting officer for UK general insurance at Zurich.
Alex Alway will retain his role as chairman and John Lincoln will remain as CEO of Compass.
The wider group's GWP is now at approximately £500m.
The provider posted a fall in profit and a deteriorating COR for the full year 2017.
