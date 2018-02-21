CEO Watson "encouraged" by Ageas UK 2017 results

Insurer urges government not to delay new Ogden legislation as it moves back into profit.

Ageas UK chief executive officer Andy Watson has stated he is “very pleased and encouraged” by the underlying performance of the insurer in 2017.

“In a year where we’ve still had a residual Ogden impact it’s very encouraging that our results are showing the progress that we are making,” Watson told Insurance Age.

The provider’s UK business posted a net profit of €29m in 2017 (2016: loss of €156m) after revealing a €46m Ogden hit.

Its gross written premium (GWP) in motor dropped slightly compared to 2016, while the COR improved to 102.6% (2016: 116.5%).

Watson explained that the provider had “prioritised to improve the bottom line figures rather than the top line”.

Ogden

He further noted that Ageas had taken “very immediate and robust” action when the discount rate change from 2.5% to minus 0.75% was announced in February last year.

Watson said: “We probably moved ahead of the market in both the quantum of our price increases and the speed of which they were introduced.

“We’re navigating through what continues to be a disrupted market primarily because of the Ogden change and now the uncertainty around when and if and by how much it will change in the future.”

In September last year the government proposed changes to how the discount rate is set, which suggested the future level could be between 0 and 1%.

Watson welcomed the proposition, stating this would be more in line with how claimants invest their money, and added that the government should introduce the legislation “sooner rather than later”.

“We talk to the MPs where we have offices and there’s clearly a lot going on and a lot of government time and resources are being spent on Brexit,” he continued.

“The government is also a minority government and I’m sure both of those are factors that are being considered in terms of the legislation and when it might be introduced, but they’re not reasons to delay.”

Household

There was a similar GWP decrease in the provider’s household business, but Watson stated the firm was comfortable with the account and its profitability, highlighting it had again prioritised the bottom line over the top line.

“We did have a few underperforming schemes where we have exited from those and that’s had an impact on our top line,” he added.

Watson advised that Ageas’ commercial lines segment was growing “in a controlled way”.

Its commercial business result is reported under other lines, which also revealed falling GWP for 2017.

“Commercial is growing, but last year we announced the ending of an MGA arrangement with UK General and that is now in run-off which is why that other lines inflow is reducing,” the CEO explained.

In March last year Ageas made 77 people redundant as part of a restructure, which followed the closure of its Kwik Fit office in Uddingston resulting in 521 redundancies.

But Watson declined to comment on any further potential job losses, stating: “We are always looking at the efficiency of our operations and the way that we are organised so if and when we have announcements to make we will let you know.”

Brokers

Looking at the rest of 2018 Watson noted that the insurer’s focus would be on motor, home and commercial lines where it has plans to improve its pricing and underwriting.

He added that Ageas would “continue to be a massive supporter of the broker channel”.

“We are always looking to support brokers to grow their business and have been doing so during 2017,” he said.

“But there’s an onus on brokers to introduce quality business to us and we’re keen to work with brokers who can do that.”

Watson also explained that the insurer was monitoring the InsurTech and start-up space closely, and was looking at expanding the use of artificial intelligence in its claims function.

He concluded: “We will be continuing to simplify our business, introducing technology where it’s appropriate to do so to increase the efficiency of our business.”

