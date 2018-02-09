Former Axa director Matthew Reed launches healthcare MGA

Equipsme to sell SME product through general insurance brokers targeting 30,000 firms in two years.

Former Axa head of global SME initiatives Matthew Reed has launched a start-up managing general agent, Insurance Age can reveal.

Equipsme will start selling its healthcare product for SMEs through general insurance brokers on 1 March this year.

The product is underwritten by Axa PPP and the insurer has also provided the financial backing for the new venture.

Reed left Axa in January 2016. He joined the insurer as managing director of intermediary and direct in April 2011 and moved to a global role in 2014.

“I looked at the healthcare insurance market for about three months and to me there was a massive opportunity for somebody to do something different around providing something affordable for the SME sector,” Reed told Insurance Age.

Brokers

The MGA currently has four staff and the product is aimed at people who do not currently buy health insurance.

According to Reed, Equipsme is already working with 25 brokers that have been involved in building the product from the beginning.

“For us if you want to sell an insurance product to an SME it has to be through a general insurance broker,” Reed stated.

He added: “The brokers we have chosen are independent, customer centric and have a relationship with SMEs. They’re also SMEs themselves.”

Reed further noted that the reason he decided to set up as an MGA was because they can be more agile than a corporate insurer when it comes to IT and regulation.

Product

The product is mobile first and individuals are able to upgrade to add their family members after their employer has bought the policy.

Reed detailed that depending on how much they want to spend customers can choose which of the following five areas to cover - GP access, physiotherapy, diagnosis, private treatment and health check.

He said: “We built the product around putting SME owners in a room and hiding behind a mirror.

“In general, insurers build products that they think are going to sell and by actually sitting a customer down we understood what they wanted.”

According to Reed Equipsme is aiming to launch two more add-ons and further products, including skincare and critical illness, over time.

Targets

The firm’s target is to sell the product to 30,000 SMEs within two years.

“We’ve been careful around forecasting the way people are going to behave because in general they do the opposite of what you think they will do,” Reed added.

In addition, while the MGA is backed by Axa PPP, it is set to finish off its funding on crowdfunding site Seedrs in April.

Reed further highlighted that he “wouldn’t be in this position” if it wasn’t for his time at Axa.

“I enjoyed every moment of my time at there,” he noted. “It was a massive challenge coming from Towergate to Axa and you learn so much working for Amanda [Blanc, Axa UK & Ireland CEO].”

He concluded: “All of the brokers we’re dealing with have been great Axa general brokers and I’ve had a reputation with them of delivering.”

