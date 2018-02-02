Treasury delays IDD transposition into national law

Move follows the European Commission’s proposal to push back the application date to 1 October 2018.

The Treasury has stated it will not transpose the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) into national law until the outcome of the proposal to the Directive’s application date is confirmed.

This follows the European Commission’s proposal to push back the application date of the IDD by seven months to 1 October 2018.

The Treasury stated: “In order to provide certainty for industry, government will delay making the ‘The Insurance Distribution (Regulated Activities and Miscellaneous Amendments) Order 2018’ until the outcome of this proposal has been confirmed. This is expected to be after 23 February 2018, the original application date of the directive.”

The Treasury also stated that a further update will be provided following confirmation of the outcome of the EU’s legislative processes.

The European Parliament and the Council will need to agree on the new application date.

Certainty

At the time, David Sparkes, head of compliance and training at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, welcomed any delay to the IDD, adding that it was good news for brokers.

The insurance industry has further welcomed today’s decision from the Treasury.

James Bridge, assistant director, head of conduct regulation at the Association of British Insurers, commented: “We are pleased that HM Treasury has taken the pragmatic decision to pause the transposition process until the European Parliament and Council can confirm the application delay of the IDD.

“This will provide insurers with the maximum possible level of certainty at this stage of the difficult implementation process.

“Delaying the application date of the IDD will benefit consumers by giving firms a realistic timeframe to properly design and test the changes they need to implement for IDD.”

He continued: “This decision comes just three weeks in advance of the scheduled implementation date of the IDD, and firms are likely to bear economic costs due to the uncertainty of the past few months.

“This situation was not necessary and we are glad that the UK Government has worked with its European counterparts to help address this issue.”

