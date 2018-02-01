Gang collared after £95,000 card scam on 1st Central uncovered

Thirteen fraudsters were sentenced for conspiracy after the fraud was found out and reported to IFED.

A criminal gang has been sentenced for conspiracy to defraud motor insurer 1st Central out of over £95,000 and money laundering offences.

The gang claimed refunds on several car insurance policies. The policies were bought with stolen card information and later refunded to genuine cards.

Eleven members of the gang were sentenced in December 2017, while the remaining two were sentenced on 30 January. Nine members were sentenced for conspiracy to commit fraud and four were sentenced for money laundering.

This follows an investigation by the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) along with the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and 1st Central.

Guilty

The 13 members of the gang all pleaded guilty in October 2017.



They were sentenced to the following:

Mohammed Shoaib, 22, of Maple Street, Rochdale – 21 months imprisonment for conspiracy to commit fraud.

Waqaas Jabbar, 25, of Heath Street, Rochdale – 16 months imprisonment for conspiracy to commit fraud, suspended for 12 months, and 250 hours unpaid work.

Amjad Mughal, 39, of Ramsay Street, Rochdale – six months imprisonment for conspiracy to commit fraud, suspended for 12 months, and 220 hours unpaid work.

Zenab Asif, 23, of Rochdale Road, Manchester – five months imprisonment for conspiracy to commit fraud, suspended for 12 months, and 210 hours unpaid work.

Aqeel Ashraf, 34, of Spinners Green, Rochdale – five months imprisonment for conspiracy to commit fraud, suspended for 12 months, and 210 hours unpaid work.

Mohammed Mushitaq, 24, of Heath Street, Rochdale – five months imprisonment for conspiracy to commit fraud, suspended for 12 months and 210 hours of unpaid work.

Abdul Mobeen, 27, of Birch Hey Close, Rochdale – five months imprisonment for conspiracy to commit fraud, suspended for 12 months, and 200 hours unpaid work.

Hamza Matloob, 21, of Denehurt Road, Rochdale – five months imprisonment for conspiracy to commit fraud, suspended for 12 months, and 200 hours unpaid work.

Faiza Arshad, 21, of Drake Street, Rochdale – three months imprisonment for conspiracy to commit fraud, suspended for 12 months, and 190 hours unpaid work.

Mohammed Abbas, 23, of Maple Street, Rochdale – two months imprisonment for money laundering.

Arfan Ajaib, 28, Rooley Moor Road, Rochdale – six weeks imprisonment for money laundering, added to 13 months imprisonment for previous driving offences.

Andrew Marlow, 24, of Dalton Close, Rochdale – 12 month community order for money laundering, and 160 hours unpaid work.

Yasmin Ali Murphy, 27, of Ormerod Street, Accrington – 12 month community order for money laundering, and 120 hours unpaid work.

According to IFED the fraud was first discovered when the acquirers for 1st Central identified two unusually large refunds for two car insurance policies paid to the bank account belonging to Mughal, both bought with a compromised bankcard.



Investigation

After the insurer was notified on 5 June 2015 it conducted its own internal investigation and discovered 32 other motor insurance policies that were also purchased using compromised bankcards.



Further investigations by 1st Central revealed that a few days after the motor insurance policies were first purchased, each person bought additional cover for the policy, but this time using a different, legitimate bank card belonging to them.



The person claiming to be the policyholder then requested for the policy to be cancelled and the full refund made onto the legitimate bankcard, which was used to purchase the additional cover.

In total, over £95,000 worth of insurance policies were refunded into bank accounts in the names of the 13 people involved.



Arrests

The provider referred the case to IFED in June 2015 and on 15 and 16 September 2015, IFED investigators conducted a joint operation with the GMP and executed search warrants at 12 addresses in the Greater Manchester Area.

A number of bankcards and bank statements were seized and a number of people were arrested.



Following the search warrants, the remaining nine people presented themselves to police voluntarily and were interviewed, leading to all of their arrests.



Justice

City of London Police’s Detective Constable Alex Nimako, who led the investigation for IFED, said: “This is a fantastic result – the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department’s hard work in this case has helped bring these fraudsters to justice and stopped them from stealing thousands of pounds.



“Recognition must also be paid to 1st Central Insurance and the Greater Manchester Police, who both provided vital assistance throughout the investigation.



“This should hopefully serve as a warning to anyone else who is participating in this type of criminal act – you will get caught and you will be dealt a fitting punishment.”



Andy James, UK CEO at 1st Central said: “The outcome of this case is an example of the excellent and successful collaborative work of IFED and the 1st Central counter fraud team, in detecting and pursuing insurance fraudsters.

“We take an uncompromising stance towards fraudsters at 1st Central, underlining our commitment to protecting genuine customers from the impact of fraud.”

