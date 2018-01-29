Insurers given December start date for Senior Managers and Certification Regime

Brokers still facing a 2019 implementation date.

The government has confirmed that insurers will come under the scope of the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR) from 10 December 2018.

According to the government, SMCR will give “consumers peace of mind that those at the top of the big insurers will be held personally responsible for any wrongdoing”.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) stated in July that it was proposing to extend the scope of SMCR to more firms.

At that time the British Insurance Brokers’ Association urged brokers not to panic as compliant firms will not see many difficult changes.

In December the FCA detailed in a further consultation that it expected the rules to apply to “solo-regulated firms”, which includes brokers, “in mid-to-late 2019” and that the Treasury would set the start date.

Behaviour

A spokesperson for the FCA confirmed to Insurance Age that brokers were not impacted by the 10 December 2018 announcement.

John Glen, the economic secretary to the Treasury and City minister said: “Britain’s first-class regulation is one of many reasons our country is so attractive for financial services investment.

“The Senior Managers and Certification Regime plays a big part in this, ensuring that those at the top display the behaviours and values that the British people expect.

“The extension of the regime to insurance firms will ensure individual accountability for misconduct at the most senior levels within the insurance sector.”

Under the new rules a code of conduct must be set out for all staff. Employees who do a job where they could do significant harm to consumers must be approved annually by their firm.

SMCR was first introduced for banks and building societies in 2016.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.