Hiscox launches technology graduate programme

Hiscox has launched a technology graduate programme to attract and develop the next generation of tech talent.

Welcoming its first six graduates across London, Lisbon, and York, the scheme has been designed for both technical and non-technical backgrounds.

Hiscox explained the programme will provide two specialist options. One will focus on engineering designed for graduates with a technical background, and the other for those wanting to explore the broader business impact of technology.

Being part of the tech grad scheme is an incredible opportunity for me to develop my skills and gain hands-on experience