Deadline extended for Zurich’s Beazley bid

Zurich has been granted more time to make its formal £8bn bid for Beazley with the deadline pushed back to 5pm on 4 March.

The original deadline was 5pm on 16 February and the extension has been granted by the Takeover Panel of the London Stock Exchange.

In the latest update today, Beazley detailed that the due diligence ahead of a binding offer is progressing as planned.

Zurich and Beazley have reached an agreement in principle for a deal worth potentially £8bn, clearing the way for a formal bid.

“The parties are simultaneously discussing the