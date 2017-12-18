Review of the year: August 2017

Losses at Ageas Retail, Kanye West, bribery offences and the deal between Allianz and LV hit the headlines in August.

5) Ageas Retail published its results in August and the figures revealed that its Kwik Fit closure, which was confirmed in January, cost the company £27.2m. The closure put 521 people at risk of redundancy.

Losses bite at Ageas Retail after Kwik Fit closure

The cost of closing its Kwik Fit brand Glasgow office pushed Ageas Retail into a loss of £25.2m for the year ending 31 December 2016.

The figures, reported to Companies House, showed that it cost Ageas Retail £27.2m to close the Glasgow office in Uddingston in a move that put 521 jobs at risk.

The directors described this as a “one off expense” for the broking arm of Ageas UK.

4) In August we learned that three former Allianz employees – Kayleigh Underhill, 26, of Laxton Grove, Solihull, West Midlands; Andrew Clarke, 24 , of Elmbridge Drive, Solihull, West Midlands and Reace Bowen, 23, from Birmingham, West Midlands - pleaded guilty to bribery offences in February. They were sentenced on 7 April 2017 at Birmingham Crown Court.

Three Allianz employees sentenced for bribery offences

Five people, including three former Allianz employees, were sentenced for bribery offences after making £7,000 from leaking more than 700 pieces of confidential data.

An investigation by detectives from the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) found that the three employees had been approached individually and told they would be paid to leak confidential customer information.

The information, regarding customers who had been involved in collisions, was leaked to brothers Sajaad Nawaz, 36, from Brays Road, Birmingham, West Midlands, and Shaiad Nawaz age 34, from Eastcote Road, Acocks Green, Birmingham.

3) In rap-related celebrity news this summer, Kanye West sued a number of Lloyd’s Syndicates for $10m. By the end of the month, the insurers had filed a countersuit, stating they had found discrepancies in the rapper’s medical history.

Kanye West sues Lloyds over cancelled gigs

Rapper Kanye West is suing a number of Lloyd’s syndicates for $10m (£7.56m) following the cancellation of 21 gig dates last year, alleging the insurers have failed to pay the claims so far.

According to the legal document the cancellations occurred due to a “debilitating medical condition”.

The filing alleges that syndicates are yet to pay out on or deny the claim and imply that marijuana use could be used as a basis to deny the claims.



2) In the original consultation papers the government stated it would make a decision on Ogden on 3 August. However, the proposed changes to how the rate is set, which could move it up to in the region of 0% to 1%, was not published until September.

Ogden decision to be published on Thursday

The government was meant to publish its response to the consultation on how the discount rate should be set on Thursday 3 August.

The consultation, which ran between 30 March and 11 May this year, was launched following outcry from the industry after then Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Liz Truss cut the rate from 2.5% to minus 0.75% in February.

The day after the news of the changing Ogden rate hit, 15 insurer CEOs met with the Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond to fight the decision.

1) Following months of market speculation, the deal between Allianz and LV was confirmed in August 2017 and became the most read story of the month. The bosses of both insurers have insisted the move will be positive for brokers.

Allianz and LV announce deal to create £1.7bn personal lines insurer

Allianz bought 49% of LV’s general insurance business for £500m in a move that will see the two insurers join forces to create a £1.7bn premium personal lines business under the LV brand.

According to a statement from Allianz the business created by the deal, described as a joint venture, will feature Allianz’s personal home and motor insurer’s renewal rights while AIlianz will obtain LV GI’s commercial insurer’s renewal rights.

The first stage of the transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2017.

