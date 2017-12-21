Predictions for 2018: Covéa Insurance
Covéa's Simon Cooter, Carol Geldard, Keith Hector and Sue Coffey share their thoughts on what will happen in the sector next year.
Simon Cooter, commercial lines & HNW director:
- Broker consolidation and insurer M&A will continue at a pace. I’d have money on at least one ‘mega deal’!
- The Acturis Premium index will finally show positive rate strength on property business, not a hard market necessarily but a steady correction.
- There will be a Brexit outcome that doesn’t ultimately mess up the UK insurance industry, but not before lots of angst.
- Genuine tech innovation will move from noise to reality in the commercial lines market
Carol Geldard, personal lines director:
- I’d put my money with Simon Cooter on a mega deal.
- I would hope that premium indexes would show upward premium movement on home. There’s been lots of talk regarding claims inflation (i.e. escape of water) but little action and I worry about rate shock for brokers.
- While I’d hope we’ll get certainty on Ogden soon(ish), I suspect that soft tissue ‘will it, won’t it happen’ may quickly take its place, with the market trying to second guess impact and when!
- I’d also like to predict that we’ll win personal lines, commercial lines and general insurer at the BIAs to show my optimistic side!
Keith Hector, director of regional operations:
- Further accelerated pace of broker consolidation given the availability of capital and target strategy of larger acquisitive brokers.
- Pretty fundamental change to processes and market platforms in respect of customer data handling and security as an outcome of the implementation of GDPR.
- A Christmas wish – an effective conclusion of the thinking on the Ogden discount rate so that insurers can work on the approach that best represents the interests of and value for money for consumers.
Sue Coffey, director of personal lines distribution and underwriting
- The only thing I would add to my colleagues is that new home products will be developed as buying habits of policyholders, particularly millennials, change.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on Insurer
POLL: FCA TRANSITION PROPOSALS FOR SENIOR MANAGERS REGIME
Most read
- Biba welcomes proposed delay to IDD as good news for brokers
- European Commission seeks to postpone IDD until October 2018
- Chartered Insurance Institute to remodel faculties as societies
- Private equity buys majority stake in Miles Smith as MS Amlin exits
- Key moments in 2017: RSA's Owen Thomas
- Travelers Europe opts for Dublin in response to Brexit
- Losses narrow to £3.48m at Sure Thing! in 2017
Back to Top