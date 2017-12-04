FCA's Andrew Bailey warns passporting issue must be solved

Bailey says passporting rights are "critical" to maintaining insurance contracts after Brexit.

Andrew Bailey, chief executive officer of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has urged the government to solve the problem of passporting rights post Brexit.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Bailey stated that passporting rights are “critical” to maintaining insurance contracts between the UK and the rest of the European Union.

He further highlighted that the problem is solvable, but “if it isn’t solved it is a big issue”.

“If the passporting both inwards and outwards of the UK falls away without any replacement then that’s where the contract continuity issue bites because there are things that are done in terms of servicing, adjusting and maintaining contracts which depend on having a regulatory permission or authorisation,” Bailey said.

He added: “If they’re not there you can’t do them and that’s critical to these contracts – it’s critical in insurance and critical in derivatives for instance.”

Uncertainty

PwC has previously advised that losing passporting rights could see insurers being forced to restructure and would lead to large operational, regulatory and tax costs.

In addition, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association has warned that having no clear agreement in place for the right to carry out cross border trade with the EU would create huge uncertainty for the UK market.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.