Ex-RSA employee jailed for £270,000 fraud

Former staff member goes to prison as accomplice gets suspended sentence following pleading guilty to defrauding the insurer.

A man and a woman were both sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court this month after pleading guilty to a number of fraud offences against insurer RSA.

An investigation by the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) found they worked together to make 82 fraudulent payments into the woman’s bank account.

Former RSA staff member Kevin Macey, 49, of Pennington Way, Fareham was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment for one count of fraud by abuse of position and one count of money laundering.

Debbie Starkings, 57, of Cupnor Road, Portsmouth was sentenced to two years imprisonment (suspended for two years) and a 20 day community order, for one count of theft and one count of money laundering.

According to a statement by City Of London Police the pair worked together to commit fraud against RSA between early 2012 and July 2016.

Macey worked as a personal claims specialist at RSA and colluded with Starkings to make false claims against an insurance policy that she held with the company.

The Police stated that in his role, Macey was able to agree to claims made by policyholders, which he did until 31 July 2016, when he took voluntary redundancy from the company.

Controls

Internal controls at RSA then highlighted anomalies with Macey’s handling of a number of claims.

The insurer opened an internal investigation and learned an account linked to Starkings, who held a contents and buildings insurance policy with RSA, had received a number of significant payments.

RSA referred the case to IFED and a full criminal investigation was undertaken.

City of London Police explained that a full investigation of Starkings found that Macey had handled her policy. Macey had helped Starkings make five claims over two years which amounted to over £200,000.

Macey then started to make false claims against other people’s policies and then would send the money for those claims to Starkings bank account. Overall he had processed fraudulent claims for Starkings which amounted to £279,641.

City of London Police’s financial investigator, Simon Styles who led the investigation for the IFED said: “Macey abused the position he had been put in by RSA and took complete advantage of his customers, using their details to help him collude with Starkings.

“Starkings was equally complicit in this fraud and her greed meant she went on to submit multiple false claims.”

Caught

He continued: “The sentencing goes to show that it is not possible to get away with this crime and that we will do everything we can to work with the insurance industry to ensure fraudsters are caught and made to pay.”

John Beadle, the head of financial crime and counter fraud at RSA said: “RSA have a zero tolerance attitude towards any dishonesty involving our staff.

“Once internal controls highlighted the activities of Macey and Starkings, we had no hesitation in reporting the matter to IFED in order that both could be brought to justice.”

