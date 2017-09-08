Quizzical questions: 8 September 2017
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Hint:
The InsurTech start-up stated that the feature cuts out lengthy paperwork for customers ahead of the nationwide launch of its connected home insurance offer.
PIB Group has bought the Croydon-based broker, its tenth deal in 16 months.
In November 2016, Finch Group was acquired by Broker Network.
In February Liz Truss, who was Lord Chancellor at the time, moved the Ogden rate from 2.5% to minus 0.75% effective from March.
ERS said the move would enable the business to respond to broker needs more effectively.
If you missed last week's quiz, try it here.
More on Insurer
POLL: THE FCA's PPI ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN
Most read
- Direct Line Group most complained about insurer
- Government’s proposed changes could bring Ogden rate up to 0-1%
- Finch Group buys Miller & Co Insurance Brokers
- PIB buys Morton Michel
- Industry welcomes Ogden rate reform proposals
- InsurTech Futures: First blockchain platform for marine insurance launched
- InsurTech Futures: Gary Lineker-backed Neos launches home insurance proposition