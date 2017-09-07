Markel International to buy ECIC
ECIC provides products for contractors and affinity groups in the UK building services sector.
Markel International is set to buy specialist underwriter ECIC for an undisclosed sum.
According to Markel the contracts have been signed and the deal is expected to complete in the final quarter of this year.
The ultimate parent of ECIC is the Electrical Contractors’ Association (ECA) and the documents were signed following approval from the ECA council.
Expertise
ECIC noted in a statement: “ECA was particularly attracted to Markel as the new owner by virtue of its commitment and expertise to growing ECIC’s core lines of business.”
ECIC provides the following products:
- Electrical Contractors
- Electronic Security Contractors
- Renewable Energy Contractors
- HVAC Contractors
- General Contractors
- Roofing Contractors
- Lift Engineers
Markel also acquired MGA Galleon in 2016 which specialises in marine PI and cargo liability.
In addition, it recently teamed up with Pen Underwriting on a £25m equestrian sector deal.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
More on Insurer
POLL: THE FCA's PPI ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN
Most read
- Direct Line Group most complained about insurer
- Finch Group buys Miller & Co Insurance Brokers
- PIB buys Morton Michel
- Jackson Lee launches gadget cover
- Government’s proposed changes could bring Ogden rate up to 0-1%
- Ensurance UK launches with construction focus
- InsurTech Futures: First blockchain platform for marine insurance launched