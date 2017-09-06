Tokio Marine Group picks Luxembourg as post-Brexit base

According to the firm its aim is to have the new insurance company incorporated and capitalised within the first half of 2018.

Tokio Marine Group has said that it will set up an insurance company in Luxembourg to write European business.

The insurer confirmed that it has started the process of seeking regulatory approval with the Commissariat aux Assurances (CAA) to establish an insurance company in the small European country.



It added that its aim is to have the new insurance company incorporated and capitalised within the first half of 2018 with branches across Europe, and will be supported by the existing UK and EU group operations.

Activity

Through several of its subsidiaries, principally Tokio Marine HCC and Tokio Marine Kiln, the group has been active in the European Economic Area (EEA) for decades. In a statement it said the move to set up an insurance company in Luxembourg would ensure the provider is able to continue servicing its clients in the EEA and offer a smooth transition regardless of the outcome of Brexit negotiations.

Barry Cook, CEO of Tokio Marine HCC International Holding said: “Luxembourg is at the centre of Europe and hosts some of its most important institutions.



“The country is focused on supporting the financial service industry and its regulator has an experienced, robust and pragmatic approach. Post-Brexit, Luxembourg is likely to become an important market place for Property and Casualty insurance in Europe and we are looking forward to contributing to that new development.”



The provider is the latest in a long list of providers to make Brexit related preparations outside of the UK.



Liberty Specialty Markets, CNA Hardy, RSA and AIG have also announced plans to move to Luxembourg.

MS Amlin, QBE and Lloyd’s have picked Belgium to set up their new European subsidiaries amid the threat of losing their passporting rights once Britain has formally left the EU.



Markel has chosen Munich in Germany for its post-Brexit hub.

Opportunities

Charles Franks, CEO of Tokio Marine Kiln added: “Luxembourg is an excellent base for us and we are excited about the opportunities this new company presents. Most importantly, this decision ensures it will be business as usual for our customers when the UK leaves the EU, providing them with a stable, long term solution.



“The new company will complement our Lloyd’s platform operation in the EU which will be written through the Lloyd’s European Subsidiary in Brussels. Access to these two platforms will allow us to maintain our commitment to our clients and our innovative approach to product development in Europe.”



