IPT rise drives up home insurance premiums
Consumer Intelligence says home premiums rising at fastest rate in years.
Home insurance premiums are rising at the fastest rate for three years following the increases in insurance premium tax (IPT), according to research by Consumer Intelligence.
The report showed that average home insurance costs rose by 7% in the year to July 2017, while prices were rising fastest for over-50s householders.
Consumer Intelligence noted that most of the increase was due to the rise in IPT, while Brexit was also having an impact with the weak pound driving up the cost of imported materials.
Competitive
John Blevins, Consumer Intelligence pricing expert, said: “The home insurance market is very competitive so it is unlikely prices will rise as quickly as in the car insurance market unless bad weather claims increase.
“But it is likely we will see a slow and steady rise in prices in line with inflation and the value of the pound.”
He continued: “Several insurers are reporting a rise in claims for burst pipes which is not being attributed to one single factor.
“The boom in extensions and people attempting to fix their own plumbing problems are two of these factors.”
The research also showed that average premiums in London were the highest at £159 which is 37% more expensive than the £116 in the South West of England.
