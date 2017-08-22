Ascot launches new MGA and hires Michael Sillat to lead

The Lloyd’s insurer said it wants to invest and build a global property and casualty insurance and reinsurance platform.

Ascot Group Limited (AGL) has set up a managing general agent (MGA), Ethos Specialty Insurance Services.



The Lloyd’s insurer said it wants to invest and build a global property and casualty insurance and reinsurance platform.



It added that Ethos would operate as a separate entity to the other AGL businesses: Ascot Underwriting Ltd (Syndicate 1414 at Lloyd’s) and Ascot Underwriting Bermuda Limited.



Hires

In addition, Ascot has hired Michael Sillat as chief executive officer (CEO) of Ethos, effective from 1 December 2017.



Sillat, previously at Ryan Specialty Group-owned MGA WKFC Underwriting Managers, resigned from his CEO role in June.



He spent 15 years at WKFC, where he initially started as chief financial officer.



“I am very much looking forward to joining the team and building what will be the preeminent MGA in the specialty arena,” said Sillat.



Ascot also appointed former WKFC head of audit and programme implementation, Justin Meizlik as chief operating officer of Ethos.



MGAs

Andrew Brooks, chief executive officer of Ascot said: “Leadership, operations, and controls are key to building any successful business, especially where the strategy is a combination of organic growth and M&A, such as is the case for Ethos.



“Michael and Justin’s multi-year experience in building and executing operating platforms for myriad MGAs and programmes will be invaluable as we begin to execute our strategy. We look forward to having them both on the Ethos team.”



In June last year, AIG and Ascot Underwriting joined forces to set up managing general agent (MGA) Azur Underwriting.



For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.