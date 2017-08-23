The Blog Spot: The bright outlook for MGAs

MGAs argue they are more nimble and adaptable than traditional insurers, are they the future for the insurance sector?

One of the current big trends in the insurance industry is for businesses to go down the managing general agent (MGA) route, with many new MGAs popping up over the last few years.

A new motor fleet MGA launched just last week. Insurers are backing them and brokers are setting up their own to add to their existing businesses.

For example, Markerstudy revealed its new commercial MGA venture in May this year, while Brightside Insurance CEO Mark Cliff has stated that the broker is developing an MGA set to be launched at the end of September.

Future

So are MGAs the future and, if so, what does this mean for the broking sector?

At first glance there seems to be mainly positives. MGAs extend product choice for brokers outside of the traditional insurers, which is important considering all of the consolidation going on in the rest of the sector, including the recently announced deal between Allianz and LV.

In addition, many brokers I have spoken to have highlighted that MGAs can be quicker and much more nimble than traditional insurers when it comes to launching new propositions, due to the structure of their organisations.

Earlier this year I did a deep dive into the personal lines broker market, interviewing eight successful brokers in that part of the industry.

One of them praised the MGAs’ ability to offer niche products and specialist schemes, noting that as a smaller niche broker she would struggle to get capacity from the big insurers, adding that to place certain risks she had no choice but to go through the MGA distribution channel.

Caution

However, it is important to note that the MGA trend is not only positive.

Experts have stated that because it is relatively easy to set up an MGA compared to a broker or insurer, this can result in bad offerings entering the market.

They further urged brokers to be cautious and to look at the MGA’s track record, the quality of the insurers it works with and how it is dealing with claims, adding that MGAs which did not add value would be unable to secure capacity and cease to exist.

InsurTech

But I want to be positive and believe there is one particular area where MGAs can use their ability to adapt quickly in order to be at the forefront of the market.

I recently attended the Managing General Agents’ Association’s third annual conference where Stephen Catlin, founder of Catlin Group, urged attendees not to miss out as innovation and technology changes the market.

It got me thinking that, perhaps, if they turn their focus on InsurTech and innovation that is where MGAs can really have an impact and make themselves invaluable to the broker market.

Ida Axling is senior reporter of Insurance Age.