Protectivity Insurance launches online portal
Sport and leisure specialist says portal gives brokers access to its commercial combined products.
Online sports and leisure specialists Protectivity Insurance has launched a new e-trade portal system for brokers.
The insurer stated that the portal would give brokers access to its specialist commercial combined products including sports club, business and event policies.
Sports
Protectivity’s commercial director, Andy Brownsell said: “We are extremely excited to be able to offer brokers an easy-to-use solution for managing their clients and risks.
“Our portal leads the way in bringing a brand-new market to brokers within the sports and leisure industry.
“We are keen for brokers who deal with this kind of risk to get in touch and give us the opportunity to work alongside them.”
Protectivity has been providing comprehensive sports and leisure products underwritten by XL Catlin’s sports and leisure team since 2007.
