Alan Boswell adds risk management arm

Broker launches Alan Boswell Risk Management with three new hires.

East Anglia-based Alan Boswell Group has launched a risk management business.

Three news staff have joined the organisation to run Alan Boswell Risk Management.

The broker advised that the new service has been developed to help its clients comply with the law and avoid business disruption.

Two new engineering surveyors, Gary Murphy and Terry Hammond, and a risk management administrator, Shannon Waters, join risk management advisers John Neil and Gavin Dearsley, to provide the suite of services.

According to Alan Boswell Hammond and Murphy have significant mechanical knowledge and are qualified to carry out essential engineering inspections.

Alan Boswell Group MD Chris Gibbs commented: "We're always looking to enhance the range of services available to our clients.

"As such, the expansion of our risk management business to include engineering inspection was a natural move."

He continued: "Now our clients don't need to juggle different companies for insurance, risk management and inspections - they can get a complete package from us, safe in the knowledge they'll receive the same quality service they'd expect from any part of the Alan Boswell Group."

The expansion follows the group's acquisition of Cambridge-based S-Tech Insurance Services in November last year, which brought the company's total headcount to in excess of 300 people.

