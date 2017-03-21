Profits treble at NFU Mutual in 2016
Insurer’s COR slips to 88.3%.
NFU Mutual has posted a profit for 2016 of £1.03bn, nearly three times the £359m achieved in 2015.
The rural insurer confirmed it had benefited from benign weather and a strong investment performance.
The provider described the year as "very good for stock markets and commercial property" as it revealed that overall investment assets under management by the group increased by £2.5bn in 2016 to £18.8bn.
Profit
The underwriting profit slipped to £151m for the year from £281m in the previous 12 months.
Gross written premium rose to £1.4bn (2015: £1.36bn) as the combined operating ratio worsened to 88.3% (2015: 77.5%).
The business' life division delivered annual premium equivalent of £56.7m in line with the £57.5m of 2015.
Financial success
Lindsay Sinclair, group chief executive at NFU said: "Because we're a mutual, running our business in the long term interest of our members, we'll be sharing our financial success with our members.
"All our general insurance customers - around a million people with farms, businesses, homes and cars insured with us - will see a significant increase in our Mutual Bonus payment, which comes in the form of a discount off renewal premiums.
"It's a very important way of showing our appreciation of our customers' loyalty to the business."
