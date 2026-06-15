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Konsileo continues recruitment drive with Broadbent appointment

Helen Broadbent, Konsileo Head of Insurer Strategy
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Helen Broadbent has joined commercial insurance broker Konsileo as head of insurer strategy.

She will lead the £85m gross written premium broker’s insurer placement framework, aiming to strengthen “collaborative partnerships that benefits clients, brokers and insurers alike”.  

Most recently Broadbent, pictured, was head of corporate client management and regional broking director at Kennett Insurance & Risk Management, and regional broking manager at Jensten.  

Helen brings a strong blend of technical expertise, market relationships and leadership experience that will ensure we make the

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