South named Gauntlet MD as Gaunt steps into executive director role

Brokerbility has appointed Michelle South as managing director of Gauntlet, as former CEO Roger Gaunt moves into the executive director position.

Brokerbility said Gaunt will continue to “remain key in shaping Gauntlet’s strategic direction”.

He will increase his focus on driving business growth, expanding the network, and strengthening relationships with clients, while supporting South as she steps into the role from 1 September.

South, pictured, joins Gauntlet from fellow Clear Group owned Brokerbility where she is market management director.

Gauntlet has built a strong reputation for supporting ambitious independent brokers, and I am