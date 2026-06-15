 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

South named Gauntlet MD as Gaunt steps into executive director role

Michelle South, managing director of Gauntlet
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Brokerbility has appointed Michelle South as managing director of Gauntlet, as former CEO Roger Gaunt moves into the executive director position.

Brokerbility said Gaunt will continue to “remain key in shaping Gauntlet’s strategic direction”.

He will increase his focus on driving business growth, expanding the network, and strengthening relationships with clients, while supporting South as she steps into the role from 1 September.

South, pictured, joins Gauntlet from fellow Clear Group owned Brokerbility where she is market management director. 

Gauntlet has built a strong reputation for supporting ambitious independent brokers, and I am

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: