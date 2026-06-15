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PIB and Howden court case rolls on with hearing set for February 2027

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The High Court case centred on PIB accusing Howden of poaching a double digit-strong team moved forward last week with a hearing date set for February next year.

As previously reported, the case was filed by PIB subsidiary Acquinex in January 2025.

The case has been brought against Howden; its managing general agent Dual; founder and CEO David Howden; Dual boss Richard Clapham; and two ex-Acquinex employees – Paul Smith and Adam Love.

At the two-day procedural hearing, a Case Management Conference to help with progress towards trial, the thrust of the arguments covered Acquinex’s application for the disclosure of further documents.

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