Biba’s Williams among seven volunteers honoured by CII

The Chartered Insurance Institute has recognised the outstanding contributions made by seven volunteers in an award ceremony at its annual network conference in St Albans yesterday.

The Local Institute Volunteer Awards celebrate individuals who have “truly excelled” in supporting the CII or Personal Finance Society locally, regionally or nationally, the group explained.

Nominations are made by members in the British Isles who are invited to consider whether someone in their local institute, council or PFS Committee is an unsung hero deserving of a distinguished service or exceptional service award.

Juliet Williams and Jean Cookson were celebrated for their exceptional service