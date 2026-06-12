TBIG broker Needham Insurance Services buys in Leicestershire

Needham Insurance Services, part of The Broker Investment Group, has bought Hinckley Insurance Services, adding £1.2m gross written premium to the business.

Hinckley has been working with personal lines and commercial customers in Leicestershire and the surrounding area for more than 30 years.

It will keep operating from its existing office, with the current team of four staying in place.

TBIG detailed owner Phill Thomas will remain on a consultancy basis to support a smooth transition and continue looking after clients during the integration process.

This acquisition reflects our ongoing strategy of supporting strong community-focused insurance