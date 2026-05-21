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Kielty to help ‘transition’ as new UK leader announced by Aon

Jane Kielty, UK CEO at Aon

Jane Kielty will be supporting the transition of leadership responsibilities at Aon as the broker revamps its management structure, bringing in Tracy-Lee Kus to oversee the UK, Ireland, South Africa and the Middle East from 1 June.

Kielty, pictured, has been UK CEO since January 2024, reporting to Julie Page. On her LinkedIn page, Kielty’s job title is listed as CEO for Aon UK, Ireland and South Africa.

Page, EMEA CEO, is becoming chair of EMEA for the rest of 2026 and then switching to a senior advisor role at Aon. Alejandro Galizia is making the same switch from CEO to chair to advisor in Latin America.

Page took up her current job in November 2023, stepping up from being UK CEO.

Contributions

Aon CEO Greg Case said: “We are

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