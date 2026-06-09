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Atec owner reveals divisional growth in first results

Money

Both broker Ceta and managing general agent Arkel grew by double digit amounts in the first year of being owned by private equity house Perwyn, a filing at Companies House has revealed.

The European PE firm’s deal to buy 100% of overarching Top 100 UK Broker Atec Group from Kester Capital was announced in June 2024, with the purchase coming under new holding company Angelus Topco in mid-August the same year.

The inaugural results for Angelus covered a 16-month period running up to 30 September 2025. However, due to the transaction date, the document allowed for a near year-on-year comparison.

As previously reported, digital niche personal lines and SME broker Ceta Insurance had

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